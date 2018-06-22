Ex-priest who abused child allowed access to Chicago schools

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so t...

Chicago Public Schools letters obtained by The Associated Press show the district permitted a former Roman Catholic priest access to its schools for months despite knowing he resigned from the priesthood in a sexual abuse case.

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

(YouTube via AP, File). FILE - This file screen shot taken from YouTube shows a still frame from the video game "Active Shooter." Acid Software, the developer of the school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children, has lost the abilit...

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns in an agreement that averts the possibility of the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious orders.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Public Schools correspondence provided to The Associated Press shows that the nation's third largest school district gave a former Roman Catholic priest access to its schools for months despite knowing he was forced to leave the priesthood for sexually abusing a boy of 6 when he was around 15.

Only after the victim and the AP asked why the district let former cleric Bruce Wellems enter schools as part of alternative-schooling programs he oversees, did the nation's third-largest school district recently ban him.

Criticism that the district hasn't done enough to protect 370,000 students at nearly 650 schools from sexual misconduct intensified after a June 8 article in the Chicago Tribune, which reported CPS didn't adequately vet its own employees and cited scores of alleged cases of sexual abuse by staffers. Illinois lawmakers held hearings on the issue this week.

Wellems, 61, isn't on the district's staff. But he has worked with CPS as executive director of the a nonprofit Peace and Education Coalition, which runs CPS-sanctioned alternative schools at CPS properties for at-risk kids, including the Peace & Education Coalition High School in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. The AP reported last year that Wellems has remained executive director even after leaving the priesthood over the abuse. CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton said in a statement to the AP Thursday that, in addition to the new ban on Wellems, the district was now doing a full review "to determine if an ongoing relationship" with the coalition "remains appropriate."

Wellems' victim, Eric Johnson, now 53, contacted CPS when he saw photos online of Wellems at district schools. He wrote a March 22 letter to district CEO Janice Jackson describing how he was sexually abused by Wellems more than a dozen times over a year starting in 1973 when they were neighbors in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Johnson was in the 2nd grade and Wellems in high school. "I ..... never will forget the horror," Johnson wrote. He said his concern was for the schoolchildren: "I don't want anyone else to go through what I have gone through." Johnson provided all his correspondence with CPS to the AP.

Wellems admitted to the AP in emails and in a 2014 interview that he had inappropriately touched Johnson and described it as "abuse." He said it happened twice. And he said he never again abused a child. Wellems has not returned multiple messages seeking comment over several days. Sister Angela Kolacinski, who answered at a phone number for the coalition, declined to speak about Wellems' role with the coalition. "We aren't interested in talking about those things," she said.

An April 12 response to Johnson's letter from CPS deputy general counsel James Ciesil, who said he was responding on Jackson's behalf, did not heed Johnson's call at the time for a full ban on Wellems, saying only that CPS would "restrict and closely monitor" his contact with CPS students. Johnson was first informed in a letter he received early this month that CPS had reconsidered.

The AP first sought comment from CPS on May 2 and repeated its request over several weeks - but did not receive any comment. Bolton, the CPS spokeswoman, said in her Thursday statement that the April 12 letter to Johnson "was improperly sent on behalf of (Jackson)" and that Jackson "did not review or authorize the policy represented in the letter."

Wellems was a popular, high-profile priest when he served in the 1990s and 2000s at Holy Cross Immaculate Heart of Mary in the poor, heavily Latino Back of the Yards, often praised for programs to help teenagers stay out of street gangs. He retains some support, including through a website, www.ISupportBruceWellems.com. Backers say he shouldn't be ostracized for something that happened so long ago. Wellems belonged to the Claretians Roman Catholic order and resigned from the priesthood early last year. It was one of Johnson's conditions to settle a lawsuit against the order for $25,000.

A letter on the ban was hand-delivered to Wellems, said Bolton. And all principals were notified "that they must not permit Wellems on school property."

