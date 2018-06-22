Emergency Crews Respond To 3-Car Crash On NW Expressway

Emergency crews respond to a 3-car crash near the Oklahoma County line.

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Northwest Expressway, just west of County Line Road.

Jim Gardner & Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene and reported there were three cars involved in this accident.

Two EMSA units were on scene and transported two victims to a local hospital, including one person who had to be extricated from a vehicle.

At this time, the cause of the crash has not been determined. And the names of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.