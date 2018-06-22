Damage reported in southwestern Oklahoma after storms

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Emergency management officials say more than a dozen recreational vehicles and campers were overturned by winds as strong storms moved across southwestern Oklahoma.

Comanche County Emergency Management spokeswoman Ashleigh Hensch says 13 vehicles were overturned and several were destroyed shortly before 7 a.m. Friday at Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Hensch says one person was taken to a hospital with undisclosed, but non-life threatening injuries.

Hensch said the damage is believed to be due to straight-line winds that were measured at about 45 miles per hour.

