UM fan prohibited from social media posts on Missoula woman

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Over 100 arrested in immigration raid at meatpacking plant

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral in her hometown of Kansas City.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah.".

Lewandowski on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...

AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Missoula judge ordered a University of Montana athletics fan not to make any more social media posts about a woman who started an online petition opposing the re-hiring of football coach Bobby Hauck.

The Missoulian reports the restriction granted Thursday is included in a one-year restraining order that also bars Mike Schlosser of Butte from being on campus or approaching Lisa Davey, a graduate student. Schlosser's attorney agreed his comments were "brutish and crude" but argued they were protected speech. He plans to appeal.

Davey started her petition in November, citing the criminal records of football players who played for Hauck.

Soon after, an online account traced to Schlosser began posting derogatory comments about Davey and listed her address, encouraging others to harass her.

The university barred Schlosser from campus until at least June 2019.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.