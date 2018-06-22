Baby Gorilla Born At OKC Zoo

A baby gorilla was born early Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo, zoo officials said Friday.

The baby gorilla was born to Ndjole and Togo and weighed four and a half pounds. He is a Western lowland gorilla.

While the baby gorilla is in good health, Ndjole did not display any signs of maternal care toward the baby since giving birth, zoo officials said.

“We gave Ndjole several opportunities to bond with her newborn within the first 24 hours but saw no signs that she was interested in caring for him,” said Robin Newby, assistant curator of primates. “Zoo animal care team members and trained volunteers will provide around-the-clock care in an off-exhibit area in Great EscApe as we continue to explore every option to reunite the infant with other gorillas.”

The zoo is exploring every option for the baby gorilla to be returned to a gorilla group.

They are working with the Gorilla Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to determine when the baby will be returned to a gorilla group or placed with a surrogate mother, even if that means relocating the baby to another accredited zoo.