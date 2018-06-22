2 Senate rivals get attention for different reasons - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Senate rivals get attention for different reasons

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Republican and Democrat hoping to unseat Maine's popular independent Sen. Angus King of Maine are getting some attention, one for his arrest, the other for his dance moves.

Democrat Zak Ringelstein traveled to the southern border where he was arrested Friday while attempting to deliver water, toys and books to children detained in McAllen, Texas.

Ringelstein's campaign posted live video on Facebook showing him sitting in the back of a parked truck that blocked traffic. A woman instructed him that he'd have to donate the items to a local charity. Later, the video showed him handcuffed and being led into a police van.

The candidate said he felt so strongly about the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy that he canceled a tour of the state's 16 counties to go to the border.

Meanwhile, Republican Eric Brakey came out with a newvideo showing off dance moves.

A video of Brakey dancing in a Speedo swimsuit for a Vita Coco Coconut Water ad went viral in 2013, and his campaign said the new video pokes fun at that after others have used it to mock him.

The new video, featuring Brakey dancing on the steps of the Maine Statehouse and in a tree, among other places, was accompanied by a message that said "we're punching back" at those who're trying to silence Brakey by mocking his swimsuit dance.

"Eric is a new kind of leader. He never takes himself too seriously, but he ALWAYS puts the freedom of Maine People first," the message said.

Both candidates face an uphill battle against King, who has reported a $2.3 million campaign war chest through March. Ringelstein reported $29,610, while Brakey reported $84,813.

