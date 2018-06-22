Lake Texoma bridge still closed, search continues for driver

DURANT, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a bridge over Lake Texoma remains closed while divers search for the driver of a tractor-trailer rig that plunged into the lake on the Oklahoma-Texas border following a deadly collision that killed another driver.

OHP Lt. Kera Philippi said the Highway 70 bridge was still closed Friday and it wasn't known when it might reopen.

The OHP says the collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when the semi collided with a car on the bridge.

The car caught fire and the driver was dead at the scene while the truck went into the lake and submerged.

No names have been released and the OHP said it's not known if there were any passengers in the semi.

