Oklahoma Supreme Court Voids Challenge To Teacher Pay Tax

By News9.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says an initiative petition that would overturn a package of tax hikes for funding teacher pay raises and public schools is invalid.

Oklahoma's highest court handed down the ruling Friday and ordered that the initiative petition not appear on an election ballot.

An anti-tax group led by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn had launched a referendum petition seeking a vote to repeal tax hikes on cigarettes, fuel and energy production approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Money from the taxes would fund an average $6,100 teacher pay increase.

But the court says the wording of the petition is misleading and those who sign it don't know what they would vote on.

The court says the group has until July 18 to circulate a new petition.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister tweeted out after the decision was made and said, "OK Supreme Court rules Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite's HB1010XX veto referendum petition invalid. #oklaed."

