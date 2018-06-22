Piece of sunken USS Arizona heading to Texas war memorial

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Helicopters have rescued people stranded by flooding in Texas and Montana, including 140 children and counselors stuck in a mountain bible camp for two days.

The Trump administration isn't the first to grapple with the question of how to handle tens of thousands of immigrant families arriving on the U.S.-Mexico border.

A piece of a battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Texas for display at a war memorial.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - An 800-pound (363-kilogram) chunk from the USS Arizona battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Texas for display at a war memorial.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial in Amarillo will receive the rusted steel plate and part of the battleship's weathered wooden deck. The Navy cut the chunk from a section of the Arizona that was removed when the federal government built a memorial over the sunken hull of the ship decades ago.

The Navy has sent 112 pieces from the Arizona to museums and other places around the country, including the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and the Naval Academy. Most are much smaller than the Texas piece and can generally fit in a display case.

Ernie Houdashell, a Randall County, Texas, judge who coordinated the donation said the memorial will treat the relic with reverence. He noted it's effectively from a cemetery because it's a part of a battleship that lost 1,177 men, many whom remain entombed on board.

The war memorial, which is dedicated to war dead from the 26 counties in the Texas panhandle, plans to unveil the new display on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the 1941 Pearl Harbor bombing.

"It is a really big deal. This is actually a national relic. It's a very sacred piece of America," he said.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is outdoors and has plenty of room. It also has a Huey helicopter that was in combat in Vietnam and a F-100 Super Sabre jet that flew over the Korean peninsula.

Navy Region Hawaii historian Jim Neuman said the Navy still has parts from the Arizona and will continue to do what it can to accommodate requests for them

UPS Inc. said Thursday it was loading the piece on a plane in Honolulu and flying it to California. The parcel delivery company, which is donating its services, plans to then drive it by truck to Texas.

A police escort and a veterans' motorcycle club will meet the truck in Lubbock and accompany it to the memorial on June 30.

"It's going to come in to Amarillo with lights flashing," Houdashell said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.