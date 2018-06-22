Michigan State board to consider payout to Nassar victims

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims sexual abuse by former sports...

(Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler runs his first Michigan State University board of Trustees meeting on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Engler is ap...

By ALICE YIN

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State's board of trustees will address a plan Friday to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar's victims, a meeting that comes amid calls for the school's interim president to resign over recent comments about some of the women and girls the former sports doctor sexually assaulted.

Although the board appears to lack the votes to oust John Engler from his interim perch, the public meeting likely will be heavily attended by people who are fed up with Engler and want him gone. The primary focus of the meeting is the school's budget, along with the settlement plan.

Some 150 of Nassar's victims have joined a public crusade to force Engler out of the interim job. Last week, two university trustees also signaled they could call a vote during a board meeting Friday on whether to fire him.

Engler apologized Thursday for his April email exchange suggesting gymnast Rachael Denhollander probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's attorney.

"I didn't give it the consideration it warranted," Engler said in a statement. "That was a big mistake. I was wrong. I apologize."

Trustee board chairman Brian Breslin called Engler's apology "appropriate and appreciated by a majority of the board." One of the two trustees who turned on Engler, Dianne Byrum, said she is glad he apologized and hopes he learned from it. But Brian Mosallam, the first trustee to demand that Engler step down, said in a tweet Thursday that the apology "is too little too late."

Denhollander said she appreciates Engler's gesture but remains convinced he cannot lead the university forward.

"I am disappointed that it took eight days and came on the heels of intense political pressure," she said on Thursday. "The most disturbing thing is that these comments are not isolated. They are a pattern that reveals a mindset toward assault survivors. And words don't change that mindset."

Denhollander said Engler, who did not address her by name in the statement, did not reach out personally to apologize.

When asked in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press why his apology took a week, Engler said he was traveling out of state and "wasn't as focused on it." He said when he returned and realized the reaction, he wanted to make his position clear in an apology.

Engler touted some of the policies the university has implemented to avert future crises like the Nassar one.

"Could another Larry Nassar ever emerge in Michigan State?" Engler said. "I think the answer quite clearly is no because of the policies that have all been changed."

Engler was tapped in February to temporarily lead the university after the crisis surrounding Nassar, who abused hundreds of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment while employed at Michigan State. Nassar is now serving a decades-long prison sentence for molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

However, Engler's presidency has become tangled in further public relations scandals of his own doing. The backlash reached a fever pitch last week, when media reports revealed the emails he sent in April criticizing lawyers for Nassar's sexual assault victims and suggesting that Denhollander, the first woman to go public with her accusations, was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

"The survivors now are being manipulated by trial lawyers who in the end will each get millions of dollars more than any of individual survivors with the exception of Denhollander who is likely to get kickback from Manley," Engler said, misspelling attorney John Manly's name.

He was found to have exchanged the emails following allegations at a stormy public meeting that Engler was trying to pay off another Nassar survivor, Kaylee Lorincz, without her lawyer's input. Engler later said he remembered the events differently and that "I am sorry if anything said during the meeting was misunderstood."

In his Thursday statement, Engler said when he started as president in February he never meant to have an adversarial relationship with some of Nassar's victims. He said his speculation about Denhollander "hurt her deeply," and other survivors "suffered greatly."

A grass-roots student group has garnered at least 1,000 signatures in its petition calling for Engler's ouster and is not backing down.

"One apology for the months of anger and disrespect he has shown our community means nothing," said Reclaim MSU spokeswoman Katie Paulot, who will be a sophomore this fall. "Engler has to go, now."

Morgan McCaul, another Nassar victim, said in a written statement she also isn't accepting his apology.

"It is unfortunate that it took over a thousand signatures calling for his resignation and a two-day workshop with his employers for Mr. Engler to produce this apology," McCaul said. "I remain firm in my belief that he is unfit to lead the University in this sensitive time."

Both McCaul and Lorincz plan to speak at the public meeting on Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.