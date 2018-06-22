I-35 Road Repair Frustrating Drivers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I-35 Road Repair Frustrating Drivers

Road repair along the I-35 corridor isn't sitting well with Oklahoma drivers. The Department of Public Safety has fielded more than a dozen complaints stemming from the construction zone.

This isn't your standard repair job, in fact it's more like a patch job. Damaged panels of I-35 are being cut away, and temporary ones put in, before the new concrete is poured.

One by one panels like these are set in place, temporarily making for a bumpy ride. A decision that was made in place of shutting down all lanes for repair.

“We’re not sticking our head in the sand going ‘Oh there’s nothing going on,’” said Trenton January an assistant division engineer with ODOT. “We’re there with the contractor every night they are there. We have an inspector there making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be”

This project is expected to rap up at the end of the summer. Right now, ODOT is diamond grinding the seams where new concrete was poured. Once it's done, drivers will notice a much smoother ride.

