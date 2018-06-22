City Officials Announce New Plans For Scissortail Park

City officials are making progress on the new Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

Thursday city officials showed off the new logo for the MAPS 3 project. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt described this ceremony as another milestone.

The new locally designed logo was unveiled with construction happening in the background. City officials said they want the logo to be fun bright and accessible. The 70 acre Maps 3 project will include many different areas.

Mayor Holt said he hopes the park will truly be a place for everyone at what he calls an exciting time for the city.

"To open the streetcar and then we're going to open this park and then the convention center all within the next two years and so a lot of people will tell you they don't recognize downtown from 20 years ago but that's all going to happen all over again within the next two years," Holt said.

"This park sits at a geographic center. It straddles the north-south line of the city. So I've talked about as Mayor of OKC and making sure south side feels welcome and the northeast side feels welcome and here in downtown... it's everybody's community," Holt continued.

Officials said the project was on time and under budget.

They also announced the operator for the cafe that's apart of the project will be called the Social Dining Collective.

Officials are hoping to have an official grand opening ceremony in late 2019.