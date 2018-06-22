Crews Respond To Fire At Nottingham Square Apts. In Moore

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Moore, Friday morning.

Crews arrived at the Nottingham Square Apartments near Northwest 27th Street and Nottingham Way after 6:00 a.m. Fire officials on scene said eight units on the second floor were affected by the fire.

Authorities reported severe smoke and fire damage.

One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Red Cross assisted at the scene for displaced residents.

News 9 reporters spoke with officials at the scene: