Metro Storms Chances Likely Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

A few severe storms will move through western Oklahoma and possibly make their way to the west side of the metro Friday morning.

5:36 AM UPDATE: SEVERE STORMS with winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail moving thru Woodward County. Storm track has the storms approaching the west sides of the OKC metro by 8 AM.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/MZBLGx82PG — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) June 22, 2018

Storms will weaken by mid-morning. Friday will be mostly dry in the metro throughout the day. Storms could develop later in the panhandle/northwest part of the state by the afternoon. This storm complex could be severe with shifts eastward, increasing OKC's chances by late this evening. High temps are hot in the low 90s.

Friday night will see storms likely overnight in Oklahoma City. Severe storms will be possible with hail and gusty winds as the main concerns.

Saturday and Sunday will see a chance of showers and storms during the weekend. Highs will range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Next week will be dry as the hot pattern sets in, wrapping up the month of June. Highs will push mid 90s for the week.