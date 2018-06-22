Suspect In Domestic Dispute Leads Police On Chase In South OKC

Oklahoma City police said an early morning domestic dispute turned into a high-speed chase on the city's south side.

Police said the chase started out as a domestic call near 1600 block of South Grande. Officers said when they arrived they saw a male driver behind a silver truck leaving the scene and merging onto the interstate.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pursuit ensued. Officials said the chase reached speeds of 90-100 mph. Officers said they deployed stop sticks near Sunnylane and I-240.

The driver drove over them, resulting in the driver’s side tire being completely shredded down to the wheel. The pursuit ended near the Sunnylane exit when the driver was unable to negotiate a right turn.

The suspect faces several charges.

Stay with News 9 or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.