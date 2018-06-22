Navajo commission aims to raise awareness of hate crimes

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

The killing this spring of a homeless Navajo man who police say was shot by two Albuquerque teens "for fun" has spurred advocates to urge more vigilance in reporting attacks perceived as targeting Native Americans.

The killing this spring of a homeless Navajo man who police say was shot by two Albuquerque teens "for fun" has spurred advocates to urge more vigilance in reporting attacks perceived as targeting Native Americans.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and beating a dog while naked.

A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and beating a dog while naked.

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

By MARY HUDETZ.

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The killing this spring of a homeless man who police say was shot by two Albuquerque teens "for fun" has spurred civil rights and Navajo Nation human rights advocates to push for more vigilance among community members in reporting attacks perceived as directly targeting Native Americans.

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission held training sessions this week at the Albuquerque Indian Center and City Hall aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes against Native Americans, with attorneys and federal authorities outlining the legal standards for them and how to report them.

"This is a touchy subject, for real," shouted Joleen Kelly from the back of a large meeting space at the Albuquerque Indian Center, as she and others who seek services at the nonprofit expressed concern Wednesday over how they believe they have been harassed on the city's streets.

Arusha Gordon, an attorney with the Washington-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, urged those gathered at the Albuquerque Indian Center to document and report to law enforcement attacks, along with instances of threatening hate speech. The second of the training sessions this week was held at City Hall, where officials encouraged public employees and police officers to attend.

The events came two months after authorities charged two Albuquerque teenagers in the shooting death of 50-year-old Ronnie Ross, who was from the Navajo Nation town of Shiprock. Police said in a criminal complaint that one of the boys, whom The Associated Press is not naming because of their ages, had told friends afterward that he had shot "a hobo in the back."

The crime had marked the latest in a series of several homicides in recent years with homeless Navajo victims. Others include the 2014 beating deaths by three teenagers of Allison Gorman and Kee Thompson as they slept, and the killing this past winter of 39-year-old Audra Willis, who was found decapitated on the city's east side.

While none of the cases have been classified as hate crimes by law enforcement, advocates say they still underscore ongoing concerns they have for the safety of homeless Native Americans, who statistics show have been overrepresented among those living on the streets in New Mexico's largest city.

In Albuquerque, Native Americans make up 4 percent of the population, but account for 44 percent of people living without shelter, raising the likelihood they will be victimized when there is an attack on the homeless.

A 2014 survey showed 75 percent of homeless Native Americans in Albuquerque had been physically assaulted.

For crimes to classify as a hate crime, authorities say there must be clear evidence that the victim was targeted because of his or her race. The homeless are not a protected class under New Mexico's hate crime statute.

Michelle Melendez, the director of Albuquerque's Office of Equity and Inclusions, said she and others are currently reviewing previous recommendations for addressing homelessness among Native Americans as the city relaunches a task force on the subject.

"I think it would be important for officials to consider that there are a lot of American Indians in the Albuquerque metro area that are homeless," said Colleen Gordon, an artist and board member of the local nonprofit Quote Unquote Inc. who attended the session at the Albuquerque Indian Center. "Just because people don't have property doesn't make them worthless."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.