Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting oceans, Great Lakes

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

The killing this spring of a homeless Navajo man who police say was shot by two Albuquerque teens "for fun" has spurred advocates to urge more vigilance in reporting attacks perceived as targeting Native Americans.

The killing this spring of a homeless Navajo man who police say was shot by two Albuquerque teens "for fun" has spurred advocates to urge more vigilance in reporting attacks perceived as targeting Native Americans.

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

Trump jabbed first, and now world hits back in trade fight

Trump jabbed first, and now world hits back in trade fight

A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and beating a dog while naked.

A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and beating a dog while naked.

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, to travel to Texas.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

By JOHN FLESHER

AP Environmental Writer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - President Donald Trump has thrown out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

Trump revoked an executive order issued by President Barack Obama in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Obama said the spill - which killed 11 workers and spewed millions of gallons of crude - underscored the vulnerability of marine environments. He established a council to promote conservation and sustainable use of the waters.

In his order this week, Trump said he was "rolling back excessive bureaucracy created by the previous administration," saying the Obama council included 27 departments and agencies and over 20 committees, subcommittees and working groups.

The president said he was creating a smaller Ocean Policy Committee while eliminating "duplicative" regional planning bodies created under Obama.

Trump's order downplays environmental protection, saying it would ensure that regulations and management decisions don't get in the way of responsible use by industries that "employ millions of Americans, advance ocean science and technology, feed the American people, transport American goods, expand recreational opportunities and enhance America's energy security."

The order drew praise from a group representing offshore energy producers and criticism from environmentalists.

"In another attempt to reverse progress made under President Obama, the Trump administration is recklessly tossing aside responsible ocean management and stewardship," said Arian Rubio of the League of Conservation Voters.

Jack Belcher of the pro-industry National Ocean Policy Coalition said the new approach would remove "a significant cloud of uncertainty" for marine industries.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said Trump's approach would "help the health of our oceans and ensure local communities impacted by ocean policy have a seat at the table."

But Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat and ranking member of the committee, demanded a hearing and accused Trump of "unilaterally throwing out" years of conservation work.

___

Associated Press reporters Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, and Matthew Daly in Washington, D.C., contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.