Confusion swirls on border after Trump reversal on families

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so t...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Jesus Funes, 19-months, cries as his mother, Diva Funes, both immigrants from Honduras, holds him after being escorted back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were tol...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Ever Castillo, left, and his family, immigrants from Honduras, are escorted back across the border by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Hildalgo, Texas. The parents were told they would be se...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Angui Funes, right, sits with her brother, Jesus, after crossing the border back to Reynosa, Mexico, Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so t...

By WILL WEISSERT, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

McALLEN, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump's order to stop separating migrant children from their parents spread confusion and uncertainty along the border, with no clear plan to reunite families but with growing signs the administration is dialing back its "zero tolerance" policy on those entering the U.S. illegally.

Immigrants who remained locked up and separated from their families struggled to get in touch with children being held in many cases hundreds of miles away. Some parents said they didn't even know where their children were.

A senior Trump administration official said that about 500 of the more than 2,300 children taken from their families at the border in recent weeks have been reunited since May.

Federal agencies are working to set up a centralized reunification process for the remaining children at a detention center on the Texas side of the border, said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

There were also signs that the administration is easing, for now at least, its policy of prosecuting all adults caught crossing the border illegally.

The federal public defender's office for the region that covers El Paso to San Antonio said Thursday that the U.S. Attorney's Office would be dismissing cases in which parents were charged with illegally entering or re-entering the country and were subsequently separated from their children.

"Going forward, they will no longer bring criminal charges against a parent or parents entering the United States if they have their child with them," wrote Maureen Scott Franco, public defender for the Western District of Texas, in an email shown to the AP.

In the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants Thursday. A prosecutor said in court that there "there was no prosecution sought" in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.

But the president himself showed no sign of softening.

"We have to be very, very strong on the border. If we don't do it, you will be inundated with people and you really won't have a country," Trump said Thursday.

A 7-year-old boy and his mother, separated a month ago, were reunited Friday after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child.

They were reunited around 2:30 a.m. at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland, hours after the government relented.

The mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, had filed for political asylum after crossing the border with her son, Darwin, following a trek from Guatemala. She said that she cried when the two were reunited and that she is never going to be away from him again.

But a 31-year-old Brazilian man held in Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, New Mexico, said he didn't know when he would see his 9-year-old son again.

The father told the AP in a phone interview that he spoke to his son once by phone since they were separated 26 days earlier. The man, who is seeking asylum, spoke on condition of anonymity because, he said, a gang is looking for him in Brazil for failure to pay an $8,000 debt.

The man said he worries about his son, who speaks only Portuguese.

"He cried. He was so sad," the father said. "I had promised him it would only be three to five days."

The uncertainty at the border resulted after Trump abruptly reversed policy in the face of an international outcry over the separation of children from their parents. The president said he would keep children and parents together.

The reversal left a host of unanswered questions, including where the government will house all newly detained migrants in an already overcrowded system, and precisely how parents and children would be kept together.

The administration began drawing up plans to house as many as 20,000 migrants on U.S. military bases, though officials gave conflicting explanations as to whether those beds would be for children or for entire families.

The Justice Department also went to court in an attempt to overturn a decades-old settlement that limits to 20 days the amount of time migrant children can be locked up with their families.

In Washington, the House killed a hard-right immigration bill Thursday and Republican leaders delayed a planned vote on a compromise GOP package, with party members fiercely divided on the issue. Democrats oppose both measures.

The rejected bill would have curbed legal immigration and bolstered border security but would not have granted a pathway to citizenship to "Dreamers" who arrived in the country illegally as children.

The delayed vote was on a compromise bill between GOP moderates and conservatives that would offer Dreamers a pathway to citizenship and provide $25 billion for Trump's border wall, among other things.

First lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a McAllen detention center housing some of the children. She told the children to "be kind and nice to each other."

She made waves while boarding the flight to McAllen in a green military-style jacket with the message "I really don't care, do u?" on the back.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from El Paso and Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Peter Prengaman in Rio de Janeiro, Robert Burns in Washington, Nomaan Merchant in McAllen, Texas, and Amy Taxin in Riverside, California, contributed to this report.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.