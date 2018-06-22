What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

What's that extra in my online cart? Soon, maybe a sales tax

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ... (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. States will be able to force shoppers to pay sales tax when they make online purchases under a ...

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Attention shoppers: You may soon be paying more taxes on what you put in your online cart.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases that come from states where they don't have any shops, offices or warehouses.

When people will see changes depends on where they live and how quickly states act. Some may pass laws quickly, others can take years and some states, like the ones that don't have a sales tax, may choose not to require it.

It remains to be seen if online shoppers will abandon their virtual carts because of a sales tax. Some shoppers may not notice, or care, analysts say. And some shoppers find online shopping too convenient to give up.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.