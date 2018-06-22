California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif.

It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill.

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

Medical group abruptly cancels plans to train doctors about marijuana for pain relief after a federal agency pulls funding.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash.

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah.

Warming drives spread of toxic algae in US, researchers say

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah.

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's office, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Wilmington, N.C.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco.

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A Northern California utility said Thursday it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October - some of them ignited by its fallen power lines.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. also warned that its liability could be considerably higher after state fire officials determine the cause of 21 major fires that devastated the region last year.

The blazes killed 44 people, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and wiped out vineyards, marijuana farms and other agricultural operations.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has determined the cause of 14 fires and found the utility's downed power lines started several.

But state officials have not found what ignited California's most destructive wildfire, which destroyed more than 5,000 buildings, including 2,800 homes in the town of Santa Rosa that was hardest hit by the deadly flames.

PG&E said it is facing more than 200 lawsuits and expects more. One of the law firms suing the utility has hired celebrity activist Erin Brockovich, whose legal fight against PG&E over water issues was portrayed in a 2000 movie starring Julia Roberts.

Prosecutors also are investigating whether PG&E should be charged with any crimes if it is found to have failed to follow state safety regulations.

A U.S. judge fined the utility $3 million after it was convicted of six felony charges for failing to properly maintain a natural gas pipeline that exploded under a neighborhood south of San Francisco in 2010.

The explosion killed eight people and wiped out a neighborhood in suburban San Bruno. The California Public Utilities Commission also fined PG&E $1.6 billion.

The utility said in a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the $2.5 billion charge tied to the wildfires will be recorded in the quarter ending June 30.

PG&E said the figure is at the low end of its estimated liability, which could exceed $10 billon. The utility said it has about $840 million in insurance for the fires.

PG&E President Geisha Williams said California law holds utilities almost completely responsible for wildfires started by their equipment even if they followed all safety rules.

She called the law "bad public policy" and called on lawmakers to change it to bring the state more in line with the rest of the country, which takes into account the utilities' safety record.

Williams said extreme weather conditions contributed to the wildfires.

"Years of drought, extreme heat and 129 million dead trees have created a 'new normal' for our state that requires comprehensive new solutions," Williams said.

Fire victims who lost their homes said they are frustrated with PG&E and its legal arguments seeking to minimize its financial liability.

"If somebody contributed or caused my loss, they should help me rebuild," said Marc Selivanoff, whose Santa Rosa home was destroyed in the October fires. "If there's anything PG&E can do, they should be doing it instead of trying to dodge the problem."

Selivanoff is a plaintiff in one of the lawsuits against the utility.

The San Francisco-based utility's stock price on Thursday rose 97 cents a share, or 2.43 percent, to $40.97 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

