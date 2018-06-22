APNewsBreak: Meadowlands plans sports betting near NYC

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The government hasn't worked out a streamlined way to reunite kids and parents separated at the border under the new zero-tolerance policy requiring all immigrants who cross the border illegally to be prosecuted.

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

The death of a Vietnamese man under hospitalization after falling ill in custody in Arizona is bringing new attention to conditions for jailed immigrants just as the Trump administration moves to detain more people as it separates parents from children.

A coalition of civil rights and student advocacy groups has sued the Boston Public Schools to find out how much student information the system shares with federal immigration officials.

Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Meadowlands Racetrack plans to bring legal sports betting to New York City's doorstep next month.

Jeff Gural, who manages the northern New Jersey track, tells The Associated Press that he plans to begin offering sports betting on July 15. That's significantly earlier than a timetable the track laid out just over a week ago when a competing track and an Atlantic City casino became the first in New Jersey to take sports bets following its legalization.

The development came as New York state adjourned its legislative session Wednesday without adopting a sports betting bill, leaving its vast population base available for the Meadowlands track, which Gural predicted will quickly become the state's busiest sports betting outlet.

"New York did me such a favor by not passing sports betting," Gural said. "That leaves me the entirety of New York City, Long Island, Westchester County. There are 15 million people that live within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the Meadowlands. They gave me a tremendous gift."

It would be a gift for his New Jersey track, anyway; Gural also owns the Tioga Downs track in upstate New York, and was counting on sports betting to help revive it.

New York's failure to act gives New Jersey at least a short-term advantage: many of the customers expected to place sports bets at the track will come from New York, yet the tax money sports book operators are charged on those bets (9.75 to 13 percent, depending on where and how the bets are placed) will go to New Jersey.

New Jersey gambling regulators confirmed Gural's timetable to begin offering sports betting, calling it doable. So far, Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, and Atlantic City's Borgata casino are the only ones in New Jersey offering sports betting.

The Ocean Resort Casino, formerly known as Revel, will become the third on June 28 when it reopens on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The Meadowlands would be next in line just over two weeks later.

Ironically, it was the failed pursuit of a casino at the Meadowlands that led to concern for its future, and it will be sports betting that will ease those concerns somewhat. Gural and Hard Rock International proposed a casino at the track complex in East Rutherford, just over 6 miles (9 kilometers) from New York City, but the proposal was resoundingly rejected by voters, and is unlikely to resurface anytime soon. New Jersey's Democratic state Senate President Steve Sweeney told The Associated Press in December that the political support for the casino project does not exist, and even Gural and Hard Rock say it could be five years or more before that might start to change.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting if they desire. Delaware was the first state to do so following the ruling; New Jersey was close behind.

The Meadowlands has partnered with Betfair US to offer sports betting at the track. It is a subsidiary of Paddy Power Betfair, one of the largest publicly traded sports betting companies in the world.

Gural said sports betting will help the track's bottom line, but added it will not, by itself, save the horse racing industry in New Jersey, which continues to struggle competing against neighboring states that subsidize their tracks. New Jersey's tracks used to receive $30 million a year from the state's casinos, but former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, ended those payments in 2011.

Without some sort of subsidy, Gural said, the track could be forced to just offer sports betting and simulcasting.

The track eventually plans to offer online sports betting, but will only offer sports betting at the track in the early going.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

