Family Of Fallen Tecumseh Officer Awaits Murder Trial

The family of a fallen Tecumseh officer is waiting for justice a more than a year after his death.

Justin Terney was just 22-year-old when he was shot during a traffic stop in March of 2017.

“I didn't think I'd be sitting here almost a year and a half later saying, ‘You know what, we don't even have a trial,’” Terney’s sister, Tonisha Rapp said.

Tonisha Rapp doesn't even know how long she'll have to wait for the trial in Pottawatomie County.

A trial date for the man accused of shooting Terney, Byron Shepard, has not yet been set.

Rapp says the pain hasn’t gone away.

“We saw him take his last breath and we were there with him,” Rapp said.

Shepard's trial was originally set to start this week, but was delayed in April, at the defense’s request.

“They're hoping it's going to be the beginning of next year, but then the questions come up, how does that play when a new district attorney comes in?” Rapp said.

The family may get some answers at a status hearing in August.

“The system is put in place to make sure these criminals have all the rights,” Rapp said.

Terney is remembered by family as funny, kind and original.

“He had a deep love for people. He did, and I think he would give the shirt off his back to everyone,” Rapp said.

Last weekend, a Poker Run was held in Terney's honor.

Family says they raised $8,000 for scholarships, and the pet he left behind who is now a K-9 officer.