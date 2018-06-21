Pain medicine group cancels doctor training about marijuana

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...

It was a magical mystery tour as Paul McCartney led James Corden through his hometown during a "Carpool Karaoke" segment on CBS' "Late Late Show.".

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. It was a magical mystery tour as McCartney led James Corden t...

California health officials say 374 terminally ill people took drugs to end their lives last year in the first full year after a 2016 law made the option legal.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. A national medical group has abruptly canceled plans to train doctors about mari...

Toxic algae blooms are happening more often and lasting longer, including in drinking water reservoirs, and officials and scientists link their spread to climate change.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom in Provo Bay in Provo, Utah. Researchers and officials across the country say increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms ...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

A national medical group Thursday abruptly canceled its plans to train doctors about marijuana for pain relief after a federal agency pulled its funding.

The episode highlights an ongoing conflict between federal and state laws on marijuana.

The American Academy of Pain Medicine scrubbed its plans for a one-hour online course next month after a request from the U.S. government agency that provided the funding, a spokeswoman for the pain medicine group said. The money came from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA.

"We cannot speak to the reason that SAMHSA has asked that we not proceed with this webinar, but the webinar will no longer take place," spokeswoman Megan Drumm in an email Thursday

The group had informed a coalition of medical groups overseeing the government money about the course title and its learning objectives, Drumm said.

But after an inquiry from The Associated Press this week, the federal agency said the coalition that gave the grant would no longer take part.

While marijuana is considered an illegal drug by federal officials, 29 states have authorized its use for medical purposes. Nine of those states require doctors to get training before they can recommend medical marijuana. Some states have hired private companies to design educational programs. The seminar would have been the first offered by the pain group.

Part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, SAMHSA oversees more than $1 billion in grants to fight opioid addiction and is headed by Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, who has been outspoken about the dangers of marijuana. She has opposed the idea that marijuana could help chronic pain patients use fewer opioid medicines.

Agency spokesman Chris Garrett said in an email that the coalition would not be participating but he did not respond to questions asking why the Providers Clinical Support System would not take part or if the agency had asked the pain medicine group to cancel the training.

Doctors should be able to learn about medical marijuana from trusted sources that are free from commercial bias, said Dr. Graham McMahon, president and CEO of Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

"It's important that the public get accurate information from their doctors and that doctors get accurate information from educators," he said.

McMahon's nonprofit group accredits organizations that offer continuing medical education, which doctors need to maintain their licenses and hospital credentials. The group recently published guidance for training on cannabis.

There's evidence marijuana can treat chronic pain in adults, according to a report last year from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. That report also concluded the lack of scientific information about marijuana poses a risk to public health.

Scheduled speakers for the July 26 course were pain doctors from the University of Texas and the University of California, San Diego. They planned to cover how to select patients for medical cannabis, appropriate products and doses and how to "wean opioids in patients on chronic opioid therapy," according to the course description.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: @CarlaKJohnson

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

