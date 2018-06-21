Oklahomans Failing Drug Tests Using Certain CBD Products

Some Oklahoma workers are getting fired for ingesting an oil that is growing in popularity.

Some Oklahoma workers are getting fired for ingesting an oil that is growing in popularity. CBD oil, extracted from hemp, is legal in Oklahoma, yet some products are leading to failed drug tests.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation uses the Oklahoma Drug Alcohol DNA Testing lab in southwest Oklahoma City, and testers say they are seeing people lose their jobs over products they thought were safe.

In the past six months, lab owner Shelley Jackson says about five ODOT employees have been fired after coming into her office for routine checks.

“It’s heartbreaking because technically they didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.

The CBD products they were using contained trace amounts of THC, despite labeling. Oklahoma allows 0.3% of the psychoactive ingredient found in hemp, but many employers have zero tolerance.

Jackson said, “It definitely is the responsibility of the person that chooses to take CBD to do that research and get confirmation that it’s okay.”

Local manufacturer Can-Tek Labs prides itself in selling products that go through rigorous testing to ensure there really is no THC. Isa sells their lines at her store, Secret Garden de Salud, and just spent two weeks taking CBD oils and pills just to test it for herself. Her results came back negative.

She said, “I want to be transparent and show I have nothing to hide, and that’s what other people should be doing with their product.”

Another Can-Tek Labs seller, Travis Evans of Cann-Help Wellness, encourages you to look at a product's lab certification yourself before you buy.

He said, “I think they need to ask specifically, is there third party testing? What laboratory was this product manufactured in? Where was it processed?”

He admits their products cost a bit more because of the extra effort, but to him it is worth it.

If you have any doubts about the products you are taking, you can set up a personal drug test to find out for sure.