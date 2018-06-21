OU's Trae Young Selected By Mavericks, Traded To Hawks

Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young has been selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 5th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Luca Doncic goes to the Mavericks in the deal.

Young is the second Sooner in the last three years to be selected in the draft lottery, with Buddy Hield going No. 6 overall to the Pelicans in 2016.

After playing his high school ball at Norman North high school, Young gained attention his freshman season at OU after leading the nation in scoring with 27.4 points per game and also assists with 8.7.