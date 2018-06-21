Norman Police Looking For Missing, Endangered Couple

Norman police are looking for a missing and endangered couple.

Elizabeth Tevault was last seen Monday evening and was reported missing by her family. Police said Elizabeth Tevault might be with her husband Kyle Tevault, who was reported missing by his family on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Tevault's family reported her missing and said they were concerned due to her medical issues. Kyle Tevault's family reported him missing because they were concerned about his recent legal issues and they were concerned he might be severely depressed, police said.

The couple might be traveling in Kyle Tevault's vehicle a 2006, white Nissan Xterra with Oklahoma tag number DTG-094.

The vehicle might have a broken windshield and the numbers "29-34" in white on the driver's side rear window.

Norman police received a tip the vehicle was seen Wednesday afternoon in Georgetown, Texas. Police said the couple might still be in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the couple's whereabouts is asked to call 911.