Norman Hospital Staff Saves Fellow Nurse Found Slumped Over

By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A Norman medical worker recently returned to work after other members of the medical staff saved her life.

Lisa Marti, 39, was found slumped over in her chair in the nurses station at Norman Regional's Endocrinology Associates.

The two coworkers that found her acted quickly and started CPR and called 911 as they realized Marti had gone into cardiac arrest and wasn't breathing.

One of the coworkers who found her, Sherry Potter, said that trying to revive someone she knew was a different experience than anything she had ever done for a patient.

"It was more intense. It’s always in the back of my mind—wondering if Marti is okay and thinking about all the what ifs," Potter said.

Marti told her coworkers that she didn't feel well that day, but was not allowed to go home earlier. Being at work is likely what saved her life.

After a stay in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Marti returned to work on June 18, 2018. 

Dr. David Williams is working with Marti on her follow-up care to determine why this happened.

