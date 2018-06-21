OSU's Vet Center Identifies New Tick

A research group at Oklahoma State's Veterinary Center has identified an exotic tick that originated in East Asia.

Dr. Susan Little's group says they found the nymphal longhorned tick on a dog from Arkansas. They've also been found in Australia and New Zealand and typically leech onto cows, horses, dogs and cats.

"We knew to be on the lookout for this tick given recent reports in New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia," said Little.



"We are very glad we were able to assist on efforts to understand the current distribution of this new species."

They are working to learn more about where the longhorn tick is in North America and what diseases - if any - it may be transmitting.

If you find unusual tickets on animals, you can submit them to OSU's veterinary center for identification. Instructions on submitting them can be found at showusyourticks.org.