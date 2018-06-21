Trump Proposing To Reorganize Federal Government

The Trump administration is proposing a major reorganization of the federal government.

The plan includes merging the departments of education and labor, moving the federal food stamp program to the Department of Health and Human Services and renaming that agency.

The Office of Management and Budget wants to have the Defense Department take over the background check process, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Many of the proposals would require approval from Congress.

The recommendations are the result of a presidential order signed by President Donald Trump in March 2017 calling for a review of the federal government aimed at identifying redundancies and streamlining agencies.

Trump's budget director is presenting a plan to overhaul the federal government during a Trump Cabinet meeting.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, tells Trump and the Cabinet that it has been nearly a century since anyone reorganized the federal government at this scale. He says the U.S. is still dealing with a government from the early 20th century.

Trump is calling it the "drain the swamp Cabinet meeting," a reference to one of his major campaign pledges.

