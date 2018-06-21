Trump Proposing To Reorganize Federal Government - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Proposing To Reorganize Federal Government

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Trump administration is proposing a major reorganization of the federal government.

The plan includes merging the departments of education and labor, moving the federal food stamp program to the Department of Health and Human Services and renaming that agency.

The Office of Management and Budget wants to have the Defense Department take over the background check process, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Many of the proposals would require approval from Congress.

The recommendations are the result of a presidential order signed by President Donald Trump in March 2017 calling for a review of the federal government aimed at identifying redundancies and streamlining agencies.

Trump's budget director is presenting a plan to overhaul the federal government during a Trump Cabinet meeting.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, tells Trump and the Cabinet that it has been nearly a century since anyone reorganized the federal government at this scale. He says the U.S. is still dealing with a government from the early 20th century.

Trump is calling it the "drain the swamp Cabinet meeting," a reference to one of his major campaign pledges.

The plan calls for merging the education and labor departments and moving the federal food stamp program to the Department of Health and Human Services and renaming that agency.

Many of the changes would require approval from Congress.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.