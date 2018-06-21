Judge: Consumer finance agency unconstitutionally set up

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who'll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.

(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty). In this June 21, 2018 photo, Nour Obeid looks at cars at the Al-Jazirah Ford showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This Sunday, Saudi Arabia will lift the world's only ban on women driving and Obeid's husband is encouraging her...

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. From left, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Trump, and Re...

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured, a judge said Thursday as she disqualified the agency from serving as a plaintiff in a lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan reached the conclusion about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a written decision.

Her ruling related to a lawsuit brought against companies loaning money to former National Football League players awaiting payouts from the settlement of a concussion-related lawsuit and to individuals slated to receive money for injuries sustained when they helped in the World Trade Center site cleanup after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

She let claims brought by the New York state attorney general proceed, but dismissed those that were brought by the CFPB, saying it "lacks authority to bring this enforcement action because its composition violates the Constitution's separation of powers."

In ruling, Preska sided with three judges who dissented from the six-judge majority in a January ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. The majority found that the agency director's power is not excessive and that the president should not have freer rein to fire that person.

Lawyers for the CFPB did not comment.

Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for New York's attorney general, said the office "will continue to vigorously pursue our case ... for as many victims as possible."

The bureau was created after the 2008 financial crisis to ensure consumers were not being exploited and banks were complying with consumer protection laws.

Republican President Donald Trump recently named Kathy Kraninger to head the CFPB. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who helped create the CFPB, has said she wants to block the nomination of Kraninger, who is currently an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget, until she knows if Kraninger had a role in the policy to separate children from parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget chief, has been filling in as the bureau's acting director along with running the OMB since late November when his predecessor, Richard Cordray, resigned.

___

This story has been corrected to show it's the CFPB, not CPFB.

