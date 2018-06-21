The Latest: Parts of South Texas flood after days of rain

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on severe weather in parts of the U.S. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Officials in far South Texas are distributing sandbags and rescuing residents from floodwaters as rain continues to fall after series of thunderstorms have hammered the area over the last several days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Speece said Wednesday morning that the rain was expected to continue on Thursday before moving out by Friday.

Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez tells KRGV television station that more than 15 people had to be rescued Wednesday from one flooded neighborhood in Mercedes, in far south Texas.

Storms that have moved across the Texas coastal region this week have also brought heavy rains to areas that less than a year ago were hit by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, including the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, east of Houston.

7 a.m.

Forecasters say much of the central and southeast U.S. will be at risk of severe storms as the weekend approaches.

The national Storm Prediction Center says two regions will be at most risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday. They include an area that encompasses parts of western Oklahoma, western Kansas and eastern Colorado.

Also Friday, storms could be severe in the Deep South, especially in parts of southern Arkansas; northern Louisiana; northern Mississippi, northern Alabama; and parts of Tennessee.

Forecasters say high winds and hail will be the primary threats, though some tornadoes will also be possible.

On Saturday, there's a threat of severe storms in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas that includes the cities of Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri.

