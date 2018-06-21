Angry Republican teachers create split inside Oklahoma GOP

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (AP) - Nearly 100 teachers are running for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature after being energized this spring by a classroom walkout that saw thousands of demonstrators throng the state Capitol over funding for schools.

Dozens of the teachers are running as Republicans and challenging incumbents in their own party. These teachers are especially targeting those who voted against tax increases that funded teacher pay hikes.

Their quest for votes has exposed a deepening schism in the GOP over funding for public schools, and the split is playing out across the state with a primary election approaching next week.

