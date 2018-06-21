OPEC enters meeting that could set direction of oil prices

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Atlantic City's former Revel casino is getting a second chance as the Ocean Resort Casino.

Atlantic City's former Revel casino is getting a second chance as the Ocean Resort Casino.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Bruce Deifik, owner of the Ocean Resort Casino, testifies before the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, seeking a casino license for the former Revel casino, which plans to open on June 28.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Bruce Deifik, owner of the Ocean Resort Casino, testifies before the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, seeking a casino license for the former Revel casino, which plans to open on June 28.

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

Nearly 100 teachers, many of them Republicans, are running for political office in Oklahoma.

Nearly 100 teachers, many of them Republicans, are running for political office in Oklahoma.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this Friday, June 8, 2018 photo, elementary school principal Sherrie Conley, who is running for state representative in District 20, talks with a constituent at a bagel shop in Norman, Okla. Conley is part of a wave of about ...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). In this Friday, June 8, 2018 photo, elementary school principal Sherrie Conley, who is running for state representative in District 20, talks with a constituent at a bagel shop in Norman, Okla. Conley is part of a wave of about ...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File). FILE- In this Feb. 18, 2015, file photo, flames burn at an oil complex near El Tigre, Venezuela. Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia meet in Vienna on ...

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

Officials from major oil-producing nations are expected to agree this week to boost output, but just how much they will open the spigot - and the effect on oil prices - remain wild cards.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC nations led by Russia are meeting Friday and Saturday in Vienna, and it could be a difficult and uncomfortable gathering. The cartel's largest producer, Saudi Arabia, wants higher prices but hears President Donald Trump, leader of its most important ally, lobbying openly for lower prices.

Analysts expect the group will consider an increase of somewhere around 1 million barrels a day. That may seem insignificant in a global supply of 98 million barrels a day, but critically it would reverse reductions that the same countries approved in late 2016, helping push crude higher by more than 50 percent.

Benchmark U.S. crude hit its highest level in more than three years in May, but U.S. and international prices have eased since then in anticipation that OPEC will approve more drilling. On Wednesday, U.S. crude closed at $65.74 a barrel, down from a peak of nearly $73 last month, and Brent crude, the international standard, closed at $74.61, down from $80.

The U.S. average for gasoline stood at $2.87 a gallon on Thursday. Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for GasBuddy, a gasoline price tracking service, said a middling OPEC increase - more than 600,000 barrels per day - would make it less likely that Americans will pay an average of $3. A big OPEC deal- adding more than 1 million barrels - could cause prices to dip into the $2.60s or $2.70s this summer, he said.

Any production increase would help offset a decline in output by Venezuela, an OPEC member consumed by economic and political crisis, and the prospect of reduced exports from Iran - OPEC's third-biggest producer - now that the U.S. is in the process of re-imposing sanctions over that country's nuclear program.

Oil demand has been rising faster than expected, pushing prices higher despite a big increase in U.S. oil output. The International Energy Agency, which represents consuming nations, expects demand to grow more slowly in the second half of this year partly due to rising oil prices - but still 1.35 million barrels a day higher than the same period in 2017.

Some analysts believe that Saudi Arabia needs a Brent price closer to $90 to cover its domestic spending but is feeling pressure from the United States to head off rising prices by boosting output. Russia may be happy to pump more oil and settle for prices in the $60s, according to Tamar Essner, chief energy analyst for Nasdaq.

There are other considerations than dollars and rubles.

"This is not going to be a decision just based on market analysis and supply and demand," said Daniel Yergin, the vice chairman of research firm IHS Markit and author of several books on the energy industry. "The geopolitical factors will play in a lot."

Yergin said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates support the current, tougher U.S. policy toward Iran, Saudi Arabia's rival for influence in the region, and so will want to support Trump's call for lower prices. Trump has used Twitter to complain about high oil prices - and blame OPEC - twice since April.

Iran's oil minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, questioned this week whether OPEC is united enough to reach any agreement, and said Trump had politicized the debate over oil prices. OPEC, he said, "is not an organization to receive the instruction from President Trump and follow it."

Other energy ministers, such as Iraq's Jabbar Ali Hussein Al-Luiebi, have expressed more optimism about an agreement.

If OPEC members and Russia agree to pump more oil, that will reduce global capacity for spare production - reserves of crude that can be brought online quickly. And that poses its own risks.

"If the volume of spare capacity goes down then the market gets much more vulnerable to supply shocks," said Essner, the Nasdaq analyst. "A host of geopolitical events around the world could really stoke prices higher."

Essner is betting that the Vienna meeting will yield an agreement to boost production by 500,000 to 800,000 barrels a day, far below the 1.5 million barrel figure floated recently by Russia's oil minister, Alexander Novak.

Phil Flynn, an oil analyst with The Price Futures Group, expects a deal for around an extra 1 million barrels a day. And he thinks prices will rise anyway.

"The market is going to say, 'That isn't enough,' and 'How quickly is it going to come online?' That's when we're really going to resume the price increases," Flynn said. He expects $80 crude by year end, $100 by 2020.

___

David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.