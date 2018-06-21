Impaired Driving Checkpoint Planned For Oklahoma County Friday Night

This Halloween, the city of Norman hopes to frighten drivers out of drinking and getting behind the wheel.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint and have additional DUI patrols targeting drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Oklahoma County.

The event is planned to begin June 22 at 10:00 pm and will end at 3:00 am on June 23. The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

"As with all DUI's we will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will go to jail," the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The follow along on twitter @Okcountysheriff using the hashtag #ENDUI.