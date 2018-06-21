Impaired Driving Checkpoint Planned For Oklahoma County Friday N - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Impaired Driving Checkpoint Planned For Oklahoma County Friday Night

OKLAHOMA COUNTY -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint and have additional DUI patrols targeting drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs in Oklahoma County.

The event is planned to begin June 22 at 10:00 pm and will end at 3:00 am on June 23.  The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

"As with all DUI's we will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will go to jail," the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. 

The follow along on twitter @Okcountysheriff using the hashtag #ENDUI.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
