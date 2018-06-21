Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pilot of Saudi royal family jet arrested in Maine

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:53:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:53:12 GMT
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>
    Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.More >>

  • Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

    Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

    Thursday, June 21 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-06-21 14:53:02 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
    With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.More >>
    •   

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pilot on a Saudi Arabian royal family jet that landed in Maine was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Florida.

Prosecutors say Marcin Urbanski was taken into custody during a stop in Bangor on Tuesday as the plane was headed to Los Angeles. Urbanski was wanted for accepting $9,000 to help a Florida resident become a licensed pilot, but never providing the services.

The Department of Homeland Security assisted local police in taking the Polish citizen into custody because he was not permitted to be in the U.S.

Urbanski is being held in Maine awaiting extradition to Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.