Early Voting Thursday-Saturday In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Early Voting Thursday-Saturday In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Polls open across Oklahoma Thursday for early voting ahead of the Tuesday, June 26th primary election.

Early voting will be available at all 77 county election boards across the state and at satellite locations in some counties. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The State Primary Election will allow voters to pick the nominees for various federal, state, judicial and county offices for November’s General Election. State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana, is also on the ballot.

In primary races with more than two candidates where no one receives a majority of the votes, runoffs will be held Aug. 28.

All registered voters in Oklahoma may vote on judicial officers and State Question 788. 

The Democratic Party has opted to allow registered Independents to vote in its primary, but the Republican and Libertarian Parties opted to close their primaries to Independents.

You can view a sample ballot or check the status of your absentee ballot by using the Online Voter Tool at www.elections.ok.gov.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.