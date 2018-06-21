Early Voting Thursday-Saturday In Oklahoma

Polls open across Oklahoma Thursday for early voting ahead of the Tuesday, June 26th primary election.

Early voting will be available at all 77 county election boards across the state and at satellite locations in some counties. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The State Primary Election will allow voters to pick the nominees for various federal, state, judicial and county offices for November’s General Election. State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana, is also on the ballot.

In primary races with more than two candidates where no one receives a majority of the votes, runoffs will be held Aug. 28.

All registered voters in Oklahoma may vote on judicial officers and State Question 788.

The Democratic Party has opted to allow registered Independents to vote in its primary, but the Republican and Libertarian Parties opted to close their primaries to Independents.

You can view a sample ballot or check the status of your absentee ballot by using the Online Voter Tool at www.elections.ok.gov.