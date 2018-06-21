Crews Pull Car From Lake Overholser After Driver Loses Control - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Pull Car From Lake Overholser After Driver Loses Control

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City fire crews pulled a vehicle from Lake Overholser after a driver lost control. 

Around 3 a.m. police said they started receiving 911 calls from residents reporting a man knocking on doors. Police responded and found a man bleeding. The man told police he was in an accident and had rolled his car into the lake.

He suffered a cut hand when he was forced to punch out the driver side window to escape the car. Crews said the car was found in 5 feet of water.  The driver of vehicle is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, according to police. 

Emergency crews loaded the vehicle and arrested the driver for failure to stop at a stop sign. 

The driver was transferred to OU Medical Center for a blood draw to determine if the driver was impaired. 

