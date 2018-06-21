Police Respond To Stabbing Between Neighbors In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Respond To Stabbing Between Neighbors In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A dispute between neighbors ended in a stabbing and one man being taken to the hospital in Oklahoma City.

Police said the confrontation started at a trailer park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. This is not the first time the two men involved have fought, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 1 a.m. Thursday. Once they arrived at the trailer park they discovered the two males involved had been involved in ongoing disagreements for several weeks prior.

Investigators reported it was eventually an alleged traffic offense that sparked this physical confrontation.

"One neighbor got upset because the other was driving too fast in the trailer park. One confronted the other during the confrontation and both pulled out a knife. One male stabbed another male," said OCPD Lt. Jeff Flagger. 

Officers said the male neighbor who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the neighbor accused of stabbing the other had a warrant out of Oklahoma County which he was arrested for. 

Police said neither person involved will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon right now because police said both of them pulled a knife.

