Crews Respond To Semi Fire Near Oklahoma River

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded Wednesday afternoon after a semi caught fire on southbound Interstate 35 near the Oklahoma River.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters extinguished the fire but fuel was leaking from the semi. A Hazmat team was been called to the scene.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and there's no word yet on what caused the fire.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
