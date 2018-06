The Latest: Bear suspected in missing Alaska hiker's death

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.

Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in...

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Alaska authorities say a missing man has been found dead near the site where a member of his search party was mauled by a brown bear near a suburb of Alaska's largest city.

Alaska authorities say a missing man has been found dead near the site where a member of his search party was mauled by a brown bear near a suburb of Alaska's largest city.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on Alaska bear attack (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Alaska authorities say a missing man has been found dead near the site where a member of his search party was mauled by a brown bear near a suburb of Alaska's largest city.

They believe the missing man, Michael Soltis, was killed by the same bear.

Anchorage police say Soltis' body was found near the end of a road in the Eagle River area by officers searching for the bear after the Wednesday morning attack.

Police say it appeared the bear had been protecting Soltis' body when the attack occurred. The name of the injured searcher was not released, but authorities say his leg injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The bear has not been located, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities in Alaska say one person was mauled by a bear while searching for a missing hiker near Alaska's largest city.

Anchorage police say the male victim had serious injuries to the leg in the Wednesday incident near Eagle River, an Anchorage suburb. The victim, whose identity was not released, was hospitalized. The brown bear was not immediately found.

The attack occurred during a search for 44-year-old Michael Soltis, who was last seen near Eagle River on Monday afternoon and presumed to be going on a hike.

Alaska Fish and Game spokesman Ken Marsh says agency representatives were heading to the site. They will try to determine whether the bear attack was predatory or a defensive action, such as guarding bear cubs or a food cache like a dead moose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.