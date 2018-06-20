ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

ABC News apologizes for mistaken graphic on Manafort

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) - ABC News is apologizing for a graphic that incorrectly said that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to five charges of manslaughter.

The graphic aired Wednesday during live coverage of President Trump's meeting with congressional leaders, where it was announced he would sign an executive order ending the practice of splitting up families being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border.

ABC says it is investigating to find out how such a graphic was in its system and how it was allowed to get on the air.

The network says it apologized to its viewers and Manafort. ABC said that "there simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

