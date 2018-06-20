Police video from Las Vegas shooting shows chaos, confusion

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

The Mormon church is for the first time posting the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny for sexual questions that sometimes arise.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police body camera videos released Wednesday show the chaos and confusion Las Vegas police officers and first responders faced at a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

One 30-minute video shows an officer inside the venue as hundreds of people are fleeing and volleys of gunfire can be heard overhead. A dozen people are piled against each other seeking shelter behind a tall sign. The officer joins them, hiding behind the sign until there's a break in the shooting and he and another officer yell for the group to start running.

"I have a girl that's shot in the neck," someone said as the gunfire starts up again.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released 23 videos and 130 audio files, including 911 calls, on Wednesday without comment. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

It's the department's seventh batch of public records selected for release regarding the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 58 people dead. They are being released under a court order in a lawsuit from several media organizations, including The Associated Press.

At one point during the 30-minute video inside the venue, the officer and others are running for cover in a large tent past people still crouching or laying on the ground. The officer and someone else yell for people to run toward them and out the back to safety. The gunfire gets louder and appears to be right overhead as people inside scream and hit the floor.

One woman appears to be shot and the officer helps carry her out.

Video from another officer who was near the site of the country music festival shows pickup trucks coming by with the wounded and others piled in the bed in the back. The officer directs the trucks to trauma centers and then takes more injured people to the hospital in the back of his own police cruiser.

One video shows an officer pulling up and getting out of her SUV near an ambulance as a group of people are walking nearby talking on cellphones and looking around, appearing to be in a daze.

"Ma'am? Where do we go?" one woman asks the officer.

"Just keeping going. Just keeping going," she replies as the woman starts running.

A pickup truck drives by, filled inside and in the back with people.

"We've got gunshot wounds here," someone says as the officer and a man nearby help lift a woman out of the back of the truck.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said the investigation hasn't identified a motive for the shooting that also injured more than 800. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him inside a high-rise casino-hotel room.

Authorities say Paddock acted alone, and no link has been found to international terrorism.

Police lawyers are appealing to the state Supreme Court a Las Vegas judge's order for documents to be made public.

The state high court in April rejected a bid by police to delay the release of records, including officer body camera videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and written interview reports.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter contributed to this report.

