Covington Teacher's Aide Charged With Sex Crimes, Providing Alcohol To A Minor

A Covington teacher's aide has been charged Wednesday afternoon for sex crimes and providing alcohol to a minor, according to officials.

The Enid News reported that 41-year-old Jeri Ann Griffin was charged after a student told police that she had supplied him with beer and had sex with him multiple times.

Griffin has been charged with felony counts of second-degree rape, sodomy, and making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, as well as a misdemeanor account of supplying alcohol to a minor.