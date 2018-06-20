Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

By KEITH SRAKOCIC and CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop late Tuesday in a confrontation partly captured on video from a nearby home.

Investigators said Wednesday that the car stopped in the town of East Pittsburgh matched the description of a vehicle being sought in a nonfatal shooting in a town a few miles away. An East Pittsburgh officer, who has not been identified, was taking the driver into custody when the two passengers, including 17-year-old Antwon Rose, fled the car.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Rose was shot three times. A report from the medical examiner confirmed that Rose had died at a local hospital but did not say where he was struck or the cause of death. McDonough said police found two semi-automatic handguns on the floor of the car.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook, the teens can be seen dashing from the car. Three shots ring out, and both passengers appear to either duck or fall to the ground as they pass behind a house. A woman yells, asking why an officer shot the boy for running.

No shots were fired at the officers during the encounter, and no weapon was found on Rose's body, said McDonough.

There was no indication the other passenger from the car was shot or injured, but he was not captured and still was being sought by police, McDonough said.

Debra Jones told The Associated Press her voice is the one caught on the video.

Jones, 53, said she was sitting on the porch of the home she shares with her daughter when the traffic stop began. She said the officer drew his gun as he talked to the driver, and she instinctually took cover.

"I fell off my seat and started to crawl into my house. But I turned and said, 'No, someone needs to keep an eye on this,' and I came out to watch the stop," Jones said.

When the two passengers took off, "that officer didn't try to chase them or taze them. He just shot that boy for running," she said. "I looked out my kitchen window and they were putting him in handcuffs. He wasn't moving. I think that boy died right there on the side of my house."

McDonough noted there are circumstances when Pennsylvania law permits officers to use lethal force on a fleeing suspect. It's allowed to prevent death or serious injury to an officer or another person or if the fleeing suspect has used or threatened violence or possesses a lethal weapon.

County police were called in to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure, McDonough said. He said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody and released after McDonough said officers did not feel they had cause to charge him in the earlier shooting.

The shooting in North Braddock happened less than 15 minutes before the traffic stop, McDonough said. He said a 22-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen after nine shots were fired from the car. The man, who was treated at a hospital and released, told police he fired back and struck the car.

McDonough said he was confident the car pulled over by East Pittsburgh was involved in the incident, noting that a back window had been shot out. He said it was too early in the investigation to say whether Rose had fired a weapon in the earlier incident.

___

Lauer reported from Philadelphia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.