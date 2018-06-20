AP Explains: Where do kids split from parents go?

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo, two young girls watch a World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area where hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed a...

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The Trump administration has not figured out a way to reunite families separated by a new zero-tolerance policy enacted this year that's resulted in more than 2,000 kids being taken from their parents.

That's raised concerns about what happens to them and how long it will take to reunite families.

Critics of the administration's zero-tolerance policy say that it's not only cruel to split families up, but also unjust to not have a mechanism in place to get them back together.

The children are largely from Central American countries, where violence and gangs have forced many to flee. Mexican families, although smaller in numbers, are usually immediately deported because their country is so close to the U.S.

Here are the different scenarios children and families face when they try to enter the U.S. and become separated:

SEPARATION FROM PARENTS WHO CROSS THE BORDER ILLEGALLY

In the past, families with children caught after crossing the border illegally were allowed to stay together while their immigration cases played out in court. The administration's new policy calls for all adults to be detained pending prosecution with their children separated from them.

That means kids are taken and put into the custody of the Border Patrol for up to 72 hours, and then released into the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Hundreds of immigrant children have been flown to shelters in cities far from where their parents are held. The government has about 100 shelters in 14 states, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say parents can use a hotline to find their kids, but immigrant advocates say not all people who are being detained are able to make the calls or get through from a foreign country if they've been deported.

Immigrant parents are much more likely to find their child or children if they have attorneys or advocates to track them down.

SEEKING ASYLUM AT PORT OF ENTRY BORDER CROSSINGS

The Trump administration says parents who present themselves at official ports of entry along the international border and seek asylum won't be prosecuted and won't be separated from their kids.

But immigrant advocates say that's misleading because customs officers aren't allowing many to enter the U.S. so they can legally claim asylum, forcing them to try to find other ways in.

Attorneys and advocates say that some children whose parents seek asylum are in fact being separated at ports of entry and that they're difficult to track down. The government says that only happens when immigrants cannot prove family relationship or when there is evidence children have been abused.

CHILDREN WHO CROSS THE BORDER ILLEGALLY WITOUT PARENTS

Border authorities have been dealing with children who come to the U.S. without a parent for many years. The last major surge of unaccompanied children was in 2014, when so many came at one time that the Border Patrol had to open temporary holding facilities and place kids in large cages without beds or blankets, much like it's doing today with kids who are split from their parents.

Unaccompanied minors can be held by the Border Patrol for up to 72 hours and are then transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The children are taken to shelters around the country while case workers try to find them suitable sponsors. Sponsors must be a parent, legal guardian or immediate relative. The government also checks for potential sponsors' legal immigration status, which advocates say has deterred relatives of children from trying to take them.

Children are placed in foster homes when suitable sponsors are not found.

RELEASE OF CHILDREN TO THEIR PARENTS

After children are released to a parent or relative, guardians must make sure the kids attend immigration court hearings and check in regularly with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Their cases usually take years to resolve because of the big backlog in immigration courts, where judges decide whether the children can stay in the U.S. or must be returned to their home countries.

Immigrants under age 21 who were abused, abandoned or neglected when they were minors may be eligible for special classification that could qualify them for legal permanent residency.

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.