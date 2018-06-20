Children arriving on border await fate in immigration courts

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop in a confrontation partly captured on video shot from a nearby home.

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The little girl wearing pink party shoes topped with bows smiled from her seat in a Los Angeles immigration courtroom. The 7-year-old is happy now that she is worlds away from the violence in her native El Salvador.

Gang gunfire once forced her to hit the floor inside her home. She fled Central America last year with her great-grandmother to join her mother in the U.S. At the Mexico border, authorities separated the two, and she lived in a youth facility for about a month. She cried so much that staff members gave her extra phone time to talk to her mother, the mother said.

She was eventually reunited with her mother and is now seeking asylum.

Her case, which was in court Tuesday, predates the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy calling for the criminal prosecution of all immigrants stopped on the southwest border. But it illustrates how children arriving from Central America have long faced the prospect of family separation and navigated a complex legal immigration system that can take months or years to render a decision due to a massive backlog of cases.

The U.S. government separated more than 2,300 children from their parents in recent weeks in a policy that stoked widespread outrage among both Democrats and Republicans. On Wednesday, Trump bowed to pressure and signed an executive order ending the separations. It was a dramatic turnaround for the president, who had insisted, wrongly, that his administration had no choice because of federal law and a court decision.

Many of the affected children may soon find themselves in an immigration courtroom somewhere in the United States as they make a case to stay in the country legally and avoid deportation.

At immigration court in Los Angeles, Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor had more than 20 cases on her morning docket - all of them children's cases, and many of them asylum seekers.

Some had arrived a year ago, or even two. All had lawyers and were seeking to stay by seeking asylum or through a government program that provides green cards to abused and abandoned children.

The girl and others applied for asylum at an office run by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and were waiting for an interview. The agency in March had more than 17,000 children's cases pending review.

The judge told the lawyers, children and parents in the courtroom that recently it had been taking longer than the month or two that young applicants previously waited for an interview.

Other cases were mired in confusion. A 16-year-old girl had been telling the court she lived in Los Angeles with her aunt when in reality she had moved to Texas to stay with her mother.

"Who gave you permission to move to Texas?" Tabaddor asked the teen before ordering her to return to her courtroom with her mother or aunt in September or face deportation. "Lying to the court is unacceptable. It is going to cause problems and is already causing problems."

Tabaddor later sought to sort out a 19-year-old asylum seeker's living situation since he moved from an earlier Southern California address. His mother was in Guatemala, he said, and he didn't understand what the judge meant when she asked about his biological father, since he had been staying with a man he called his stepfather since arriving here.

She told his attorney to get to the bottom of the situation and determine whether he was eligible for immigration relief.

For the rest of the hourlong session, the judge juggled the cases of an 18-year-old Guatemalan who didn't want to move with his aunt to Bakersfield, a 20-year-old Guatemalan who will have his asylum case heard next April and others.

She then asked the court's Spanish-language interpreter to walk out to the hall and look for a Salvadoran immigrant who didn't show up for court even though she had a lawyer.

When no one answered the calls, the judge issued a deportation order for her.

The 7-year-old girl's mother, Jennifer, asked that her full name not be used out of fear the government would seek to have the family deported. The 25-year-old mother is seeking asylum as well, but worries about getting deported since asylum cases are getting harder to win even as gang violence worsens back home.

Her daughter, clutching a cardigan, lowered her voice and her eyes when she recalled living in El Salvador.

"It's horrible," she said. "Dangerous." And she remembered how soon after she reached the United States she pounded her fists on the window and cried when border officers took her from her great-grandmother, who had raised her since she was a toddler.

"I went crazy because she was going someplace else," she said.

The great-grandmother was later released and now has an immigration case of her own in California, according to the girl's mother.

The girl was just 5 at the time, and the stress took its toll as she lived in the youth facility. "She cried and cried," the mother said. "I didn't think they would separate them."

About a month later, the girl was sent to live with her mother in Southern California.

She said she likes going to the park and school. And again, she smiled.

