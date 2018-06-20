As moral crisis mounts, Ivanka Trump out of sight

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - As the firestorm over forced separations of migrant families consumes the White House, Ivanka Trump, the presidential adviser who has billed herself as a "force for good" in the administration, has remained out of sight.

In a closed-door meeting with Republicans late Tuesday, President Donald Trump confided that his daughter urged him to find a solution. But she has stayed publicly silent after days of heart-wrenching images of children being pulled from their immigrant parents.

And it's far from the first time that Ivanka Trump, as well as her husband and fellow influential presidential adviser Jared Kushner, have tried to fly under the radar during crisis and tumult for her father's administration.

Kushner has been in the Middle East working on the administration's peace plan as the story exploded along the Mexico border, filling cable news with emotional photos of children in cages and audio of kids crying for their parents. And Ivanka Trump was in California this week, getting heckled at a fundraiser for Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

After Trump's Capitol Hill meeting, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Republican from Florida, said the president "mentioned that his daughter Ivanka encouraged him to end this. And he said that he does recognize that it needs to end, that the images are painful."

A White House official said Ivanka Trump had spoken to the president and has offered her assistance in talking to lawmakers. She's spoken to McCarthy, as well as some others.

But so far she has not offered any public statement. It's the latest example of the challenges and calculations faced by the first daughter as she seeks to promote a family-friendly agenda in an administration focused on hardline immigration tactics and protectionist trade policies -under a president whose comments on race, gender and inclusivity have drawn bipartisan rebukes.

The mounting criticism mirrors the harsh spotlight on Ivanka Trump last summer for her silence after the deadly clash involving counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. At the time, the president pointedly refused to single out neo-Nazis and white supremacists, suggesting there was blame to be shared "on both sides."

She also stayed quiet when her father unleashed a brutal attack on MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, questioning her intelligence and saying that she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" in a December encounter. At the time, Brzezinski and her co-host Joe Scarborough, both called on Ivanka Trump to condemn the remarks.

Ivanka Trump was targeted recently by late-night comedian Samantha Bee over immigration policy, though Bee apologized for using a crude epithet to describe her.

The White House did not immediately comment on any role Trump or Kushner may have played in addressing the immigration controversy.

Last year, Ivanka Trump did offer strong words against Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, who was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls during the late 1970s, when he was in his 30s. She told the AP at the time: "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts."

After her father took office, Ivanka Trump said she aimed to "be a force for good and to make a positive impact" in her White House role. Throughout her time in the administration, she has sought to position herself above the fray, arguing in interviews that her focus is on policy and that she is more effective working behind the scenes if she disagrees with her father.

While liberal critics have expressed frustration that she has not done more to temper her father's conservative agenda, Trump has made clear that she sees limitations to her role.

"I came here with specific areas I could add value," she said last year in an interview with AP. "In the areas I don't agree, I state my opinion."

She and her husband also got criticized by some in the West Wing for being absent during difficult moments; they were off on a ski vacation when the GOP's healthcare plan collapsed last year.

The crisis at the border has upended the White House, even as the president has told confidants he thinks being tough on immigration will be a winning issue for Republicans in this fall's midterm elections.

Though the president has repeatedly has put the onus on Congress to come up with a solution, he said Wednesday that he would be "signing something" that would be "keeping families together but we have to keep our borders strong."

He did not specify what that would be.

___

Lemire reported from New York.

___

Follow Lucey on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@catherine_lucey and Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.