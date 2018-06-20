Body of child washed ashore identified, mother arrested

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...

New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.

An Idaho couple who says their teenage son was sprayed with cyanide by a predator-killing trap that federal workers mistakenly placed on U.S. land near their home has sued the government.

By RYAN TARINELLI

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Texas authorities have identified the body of a child found washed ashore in South Texas last year, and accused his mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

Galveston police on Wednesday identified the body as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. His body was found eight months ago, and authorities named the child "Little Jacob."

Police also announced his mother, Rebecca Rivera, and her girlfriend Dania Amezquita-Gomez have been arrested. Police say both are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say they're trying to determine whether the mother was connected to her son's death.

Investigators made the unusual move of releasing a photo of the face of the dead boy earlier this year, hoping it would generate new leads about his identity. The department had previously released a sketch of the child with a phone number to call with tips.

Police on Wednesday said tips led to a possible name for the boy and a DNA comparison led to the positive identification.

Bryan Gaines, a supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI, called the crime "appalling" at a press conference Wednesday announcing the arrests.

"No one reported Jayden as missing. No one was looking for Jayden. Jayden had no advocate other than us," he said. "Someone took a beautiful, innocent child and discarded him in the ocean as if he was a piece of trash."

