ACLU asks Vermont Gov. Scott to stop blocking online critics

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.

Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...

New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

New flu vaccine only a little better than traditional shot

Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.

Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

APNewsBreak: At least 3 shelters set up for child migrants

APNewsBreak: At least 3 shelters set up for child migrants

An Idaho couple who says their teenage son was sprayed with cyanide by a predator-killing trap that federal workers mistakenly placed on U.S. land near their home has sued the government.

An Idaho couple who says their teenage son was sprayed with cyanide by a predator-killing trap that federal workers mistakenly placed on U.S. land near their home has sued the government.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.

A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.

Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

Study: Plastic will pile up in wake of China recycling ban

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

By DAVID JORDAN

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter asked Republic Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook. Scott's office said it is simply trying to maintain a civil dialogue on social media.

In a letter addressed to Scott the ACLU said that blocking a constituent is unlawful prior restraint of future speech and deleting posts amounts to "viewpoint-based censorship" in violation of the First Amendment.

"The governor's censorship of constituents' political views violates their free speech rights, undermines public trust of government and offends our democratic values of robust and open debate," said Jay Diaz, staff attorney with the ACLU of Vermont.

Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley defended the practice.

"This is a (Facebook) page for all Vermonters, and it is necessary and constitutionally permissible to have a social media policy that encourages a civil dialogue and protects commenters from being abused, harassed or exposed to hate speech," she said.

The social media policy posted on Scott's Facebook page states it may delete comments and block users who "use profane, vulgar or violent language" or are "disrespectful, hostile or abusive to other users or groups."

Kelley added that they would accept specific recommendations from the ACLU of Vermont to see how they can narrow these provisions.

But Diaz challenged Kelley's assertion that users were blocked for the reasons listed in the social media policy.

"Each of the people who complained to us said that they did not use obscene or vulgar language and were expressing strictly political opinions about gun control," Diaz said.

Scott signed gun restrictions into law this year in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and an alleged school shooting plot in Fair Haven, a move that angered many in Vermont's hunting community.

The ACLU has sued governors in Maine, Maryland and Kentucky for similarly blocking constituents on Facebook. A federal court in New York ruled last month that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment when he blocked critics on Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.