The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River... (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a hearing for California parents accused of shackling their kids (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

A judge is hearing testimony Wednesday from law enforcement officers and considering whether there is sufficient evidence for David and Louise Turpin to stand trial.

Louise Turpin wiped away tears as prosecutors played a 911 call from their 17-year-old daughter, who escaped the family's Riverside County home in January.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted. Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple's children, who range in age from 2 to 29.

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

David and Louise Turpin are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A judge is set to hear testimony from law enforcement officers and consider whether there is sufficient evidence for the Turpins to stand trial.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges in a case that drew international attention after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the family's Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple's children, who range in age from 2 to 29. Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted.

