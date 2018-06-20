The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump digs in on immigration as national outrage rises

Trump digs in on immigration as national outrage rises

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The Latest: Audio released of screaming children at border

The Latest: Audio released of screaming children at border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage

Recording of crying children at border adds to outrage

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

'Don't leave me, Mom': Detainee tells of separation from son

A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas

A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...

(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

The Latest: Hearing for parents accused of shackling kids

Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.

Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child

Lewandowski doubles down after comment about disabled child

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

(YouTube via AP, File). FILE - This file screen shot taken from YouTube shows a still frame from the video game "Active Shooter." Acid Software, the developer of the school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children, has lost the abilit...

(YouTube via AP, File). FILE - This file screen shot taken from YouTube shows a still frame from the video game "Active Shooter." Acid Software, the developer of the school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children, has lost the abilit...

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a hearing for California parents accused of shackling their kids (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A preliminary hearing has begun for a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

A judge is hearing testimony Wednesday from law enforcement officers and considering whether there is sufficient evidence for David and Louise Turpin to stand trial.

Louise Turpin wiped away tears as prosecutors played a 911 call from their 17-year-old daughter, who escaped the family's Riverside County home in January.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted. Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple's children, who range in age from 2 to 29.

___

12:05 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

David and Louise Turpin are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

A judge is set to hear testimony from law enforcement officers and consider whether there is sufficient evidence for the Turpins to stand trial.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges in a case that drew international attention after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the family's Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Neighbors said they rarely saw the couple's children, who range in age from 2 to 29. Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.